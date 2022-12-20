Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harmonic by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 108,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

