Head-To-Head Contrast: Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) vs. Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peraso and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arteris 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arteris has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 266.00%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Peraso.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -119.18% -61.31% -52.79% Arteris -55.25% -58.91% -23.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Peraso and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.9% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peraso and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $5.68 million 3.27 -$10.91 million ($0.59) -1.44 Arteris $37.86 million 3.56 -$23.38 million ($0.90) -4.48

Peraso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arteris beats Peraso on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

