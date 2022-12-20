Head-To-Head Review: ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) vs. Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and Bowman Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $1.67 million 10.61 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.71 $300,000.00 $0.27 71.48

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ATIF has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ATIF and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than ATIF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group 1.50% 4.10% 2.39%

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats ATIF on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform. In addition, the company offers going public consulting, M&A consulting, and international financial consulting services, as well as investment and financing due diligence services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

