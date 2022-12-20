Head-To-Head Review: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.43 -$3.28 million ($0.48) -17.50

Profitability

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Byrna Technologies -25.38% -16.19% -13.70%

Risk & Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dragonfly Energy and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.50%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 62.20%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Rating)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.