Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 27,000 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720,365 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals comprises about 6.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of Hudbay Minerals worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 275,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 455,358 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

