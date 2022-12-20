HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

HEICO has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. HEICO has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HEICO to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

HEI stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.32. 704,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.24. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $301,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $577,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

