Helium (HNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $214.97 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Helium has a market cap of $214.97 million and $1.57 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00009484 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007716 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $859.69 or 0.05113678 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00497316 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,811,911 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
