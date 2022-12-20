Helium Price Tops $1.60 on Top Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Helium coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00009487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $215.97 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007710 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $882.53 or 0.05226963 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00496800 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,825,754 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
