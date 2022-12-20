Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 6.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 45,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,957,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $272.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 472,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

