Hermez Network Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.05 million and $316,146.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00024147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014428 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00226464 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08618815 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $325,944.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

