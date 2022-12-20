HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $60.90 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. HI has a total market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $703,879.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014454 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00226493 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02300223 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $771,831.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

