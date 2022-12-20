Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) versus United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors -6.59% -6.07% -2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Internet and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hino Motors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

United Internet currently has a consensus target price of $34.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.88%. Given United Internet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Internet is more favorable than Hino Motors.

United Internet has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Internet and Hino Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.13 billion 0.64 $331.89 million N/A N/A Hino Motors $13.00 billion 0.18 -$754.11 million ($13.99) -2.91

United Internet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors.

Summary

United Internet beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. It has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

