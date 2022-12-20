Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tops One Day Volume of $20.36 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $72.19 million and $20.36 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00008547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $879.31 or 0.05205248 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00496556 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.05 or 0.29421184 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.44450929 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $34,791,187.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

