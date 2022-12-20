Hop Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $86,969.62 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

