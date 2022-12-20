Humanscape One Day Volume Reaches $27.51 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Humanscape has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $27.51 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

