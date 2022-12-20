ICON (ICX) Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $136.84 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14892755 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,652,261.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

