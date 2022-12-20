IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 5,430 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $103,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of IGMS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 241,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
