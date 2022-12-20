Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

