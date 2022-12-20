Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. 217,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,211. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

