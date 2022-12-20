Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ingles Markets worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 952.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.