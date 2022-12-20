Insider Buying: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

FLL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 104,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,912. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More

