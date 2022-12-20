Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 35,226 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $438,211.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50.

IOT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 987,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,552. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

