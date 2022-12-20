Insider Selling: Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Director Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Synaptogenix Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Synaptogenix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
