Insider Selling: Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Director Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synaptogenix Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Synaptogenix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Synaptogenix

Separately, Maxim Group cut Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.