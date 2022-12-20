Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,493 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,791,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40.

Tucows Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TCX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,036. The company has a market cap of $344.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

See Also

