Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.29.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.62 and its 200 day moving average is $200.51.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

