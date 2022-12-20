IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

LON IHP opened at GBX 292.80 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £970.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,831.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.15. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 566.50 ($6.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 295 ($3.58) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Articles

