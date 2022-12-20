IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.55) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 566.50 ($6.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.15. The company has a market capitalization of £968.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,831.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 295 ($3.58) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Further Reading

