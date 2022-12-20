International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.54) to €1.70 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.25) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

