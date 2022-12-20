Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.