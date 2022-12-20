Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $140.31. 31,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

