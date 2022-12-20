Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Holdings Lifted by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals comprises about 1.5% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,008,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 568,361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 357,581 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 248,221 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 65.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.