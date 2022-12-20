Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 20th (AAL, AEL, AFRM, AIZ, AMAL, ANRGF, AT1, AVNT, BCE, BHF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 20th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $133.00.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$10.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.00 ($3.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $44.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $85.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €60.00 ($63.83) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $46.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($20.21) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €23.00 ($24.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $170.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $130.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $155.00.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $231.00.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $13.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $67.00 to $55.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $16.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $325.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $129.00 to $309.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $128.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $217.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $28.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $12.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $78.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $106.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $160.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Argus from $71.00 to $77.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,100 ($37.66) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €62.10 ($66.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $26.00.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $28.00.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $35.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $106.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00.

