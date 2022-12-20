Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 20th (AAL, AEL, AFRM, AIZ, AMAL, ANRGF, AT1, AVNT, BCE, BHF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 20th:
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $133.00.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00.
Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$10.00.
Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.00 ($3.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $44.00.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$66.00.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $85.00.
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €60.00 ($63.83) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $46.00.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00.
Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00.
Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00.
ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($20.21) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €23.00 ($24.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $170.00.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $130.00.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $120.00.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $155.00.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $231.00.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $13.00.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.50.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $67.00 to $55.00.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $16.00.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $325.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $129.00 to $309.00.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.50.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $128.00.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $217.00.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $28.00.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $36.00.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00.
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $12.00.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $78.00.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $106.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $160.00.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Argus from $71.00 to $77.00.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00.
SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,100 ($37.66) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €62.10 ($66.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00.
Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $26.00.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $28.00.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $35.00.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $106.00.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00.
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.