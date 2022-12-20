IOTA Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.87 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $460.57 million and $7.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

