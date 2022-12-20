Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $10,711,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 52.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.