Iowa State Bank Has $385,000 Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $985,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.67. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $151.10.

