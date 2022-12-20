Iowa State Bank Invests $29,000 in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Stock Down 0.5 %

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.44. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.