Iowa State Bank Makes New $234,000 Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Iowa State Bank owned 0.07% of HCI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HCI Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 29,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of HCI opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.82.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.