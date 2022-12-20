Iowa State Bank Purchases 286 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Masco by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 106,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.1 %

MAS stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

