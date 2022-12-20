Iowa State Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

