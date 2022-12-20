Iowa State Bank Takes $277,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,933. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

ADUS opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.89.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

