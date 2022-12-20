Iowa State Bank Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

