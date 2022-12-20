iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $167.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

IRTC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,736. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.43 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,699 shares of company stock worth $2,172,068 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

