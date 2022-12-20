Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

