iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262,458 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

