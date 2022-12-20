iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262,458 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

