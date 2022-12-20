iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 414,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after buying an additional 283,945 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

