iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,457 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,502,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,929 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,685,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMB stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

