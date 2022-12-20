iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2,093.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,705 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $42,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 272,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 242,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 86,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

