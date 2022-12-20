iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. 3,638,478 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

