iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1,633,826.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

